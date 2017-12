BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday an IMF report on China’s financial system did not reflect the whole picture, according to a statement released on the People’s Bank of China website.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China’s financial system is able to fend off risks, the statement said, adding that the IMF report was objective and pertinent.