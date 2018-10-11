FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Bullard says policy rates already 'in a good position'

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s policy rates are “in a good position” after several hikes and the central bank doesn’t need to do much more to normalize its once ultra-easy policy, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“With respect to the normalization, we have already reached a point when policy rates are in a good position,” said Bullard, a policy dove. “We don’t need to do much more to normalize policy.”

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

