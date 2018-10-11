Fed's Bullard says policy rates already 'in a good position'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s policy rates are “in a good position” after several hikes and the central bank doesn’t need to do much more to normalize its once ultra-easy policy, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“With respect to the normalization, we have already reached a point when policy rates are in a good position,” said Bullard, a policy dove. “We don’t need to do much more to normalize policy.”