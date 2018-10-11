IMF chief says China faces balancing act as it seeks to maintain growth

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that she believes Chinese authorities are trying to maintain growth and stability in the face of a trade conflict with the United States, but added that this is a “complicated” balancing act.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

“The Chinese authorities are certainly looking at options, I would think, in order to maintain a level of growth that would keep the economy under control, and we are seeing recent decisions from the PBOC to that effect,” Lagarde said during a discussion at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bali.

“I think that it’s a complicated equation, where they have to both use the flexibility that is available, but at the same time be very attentive to their fiscal position,” she added.