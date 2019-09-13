World News
September 13, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.N. refugee agency regrets U.S. ruling on asylum applications

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday that it regretted the impact that a U.S. Supreme Court order to curtail asylum applications at the U.S.-Mexican border will have on asylum seekers fleeing war and persecution.

All people must be able to access full asylum procedures and international protection, UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told a news briefing, voicing concern for Central American families on the move in need of safe haven.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a key element of his hardline immigration policies.

