India's aviation minister orders safety audit of all airlines: TV

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s civil aviation minister has ordered a safety audit of all domestic airlines, including struggling carrier Jet Airways Ltd (JET.NS), news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday.
The aviation safety watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been asked to conduct the audit, the channel cited federal minister Suresh Prabhu as saying.
Jet Airways is cutting costs and seeking funds to stay afloat. It owes money to vendors and employees alike, the airline said earlier this month after it reported its third consecutive quarterly loss.
