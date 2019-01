FILE PHOTO: A guard stands next to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the central bank to review its rules on capital requirement for banks beyond the limits under the global Basel III capital regulations, which could improve their lending ability.

“Such stringent norms stipulated by the RBI for our banks ... is unrealistic and unwarranted,” according to a report by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance.