FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
March 26, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

India says China promises to address trade deficit concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China on Monday promised to address India’s concerns about the trade deficit between the two countries, the Indian trade ministry said, adding that New Delhi has also sought greater market access for products like rapeseed, soyabean, rice and sugar.

Visiting Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan “welcomed Indian investment in China and promised to address the trade deficit between the two countries,” India’s trade ministry said in a statement.

Bilateral trade between India and China boomed to $71.45 billion in 2016-17 from $1.83 billion in 1999-2000, though most of this is skewed to Chinese exports.

The trade deficit has widened to $51.1 billion, a nine-fold increase over the last decade, despite repeated Indian calls for China to address the imbalance and open its markets.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.