India court rejects challenge to Dassault jet deal; win for Modi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top court rejected petitions on Friday seeking a probe into a fighter jet deal worth about $8.7 billion with France’s Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA), handing a political victory to the ruling party months before a general election.

FILE PHOTO: A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The ruling is a setback for the opposition Congress party which had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of corruption in the deal to buy 36 Rafale planes and a decision to pick Reliance Defense as a domestic partner.

Reliance, owned by billionaire Anil Ambani, has no aeronautical expertise and was chosen ahead of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics, which has a history of making planes.

Dassault said in October it picked Reliance as a partner on its own, countering a French online media report that said the Indian government insisted on the firm as a condition of the contract.

The petitioners, two former ministers of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an activist lawyer, had argued that the escalating price of the deal should be investigated.

“We don’t find any material to show that it’s commercial favoritism,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said in delivering the court’s ruling.

“It’s not proper for the court to examine each aspect of this case. It isn’t a job of the court to compare pricing details,” he said.

Congress used the issue to put pressure on Modi in recent state elections and ahead of a general election due by May. The BJP lost power in three heartland rural states in results announced this week.

The government and Reliance have said the charges are baseless.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters the party did not agree with the court ruling and demanded a parliamentary investigation into what he called an “arbitrary deal”.

Several BJP ministers and leaders took to Twitter to attack Congress, accusing it of politicizing a deal the government says is critical for India’s defense.

They demanded apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and planned several press conferences over the issue on Friday.

“Truth always triumphs!” BJP President Amit Shah tweeted.

“The court’s judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by the Congress president for political gains,” he said.

Ambani said the ruling showed “the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically-motivated allegations leveled against Reliance Group and me personally”.