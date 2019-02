Indian Oil signs first annual deal to buy up to 3 million tons U.S. oil

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, has signed its first annual deal to buy up to 3 million tons or 60,000 barrels per day of U.S. oil, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Monday.

State-run IOC had previously purchased U.S. oil from spot markets and signed a mini-term deal in August to buy 6 million barrels of U.S. oil between November to January.

Singh said the annual contract will begin from April. He declined to give the name of the seller and pricing details citing confidentiality.