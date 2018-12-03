Grab in talks to invest $100 mln in Indian hotels startup Oyo: ET

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Grab office in Singapore March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Singapore-based ride hailing firm Grab is in advanced talks to invest $100 million in Indian hotel-reservations startup Oyo, the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Grab is expected to close the deal in the next few days, the report bit.ly/2KOtHkz said.

The proposed investment is part of Oyo’s ongoing $1 billion funding round and will be made through A1 Holdings Inc, an entity controlled by Grab, the report said.

Grab, known as the Uber of Southeast Asia, was valued at around $11 billion at its last funding round in August, sources have told Reuters.

Neither Grab nor Oyo immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.