July 16, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's trade ministry recommends safeguard duty on Chinese solar cells, modules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade ministry recommended in a report published on Monday imposing a safeguard duty of 25 percent on imports of solar cells and modules from China for one year.

A man works on solar panels at a solar power plant of China Huaneng Group in Huaiyin, Jiangsu province, China June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The proposed duty, which would apply for two years in total, but would be reduced in the second year to 20 percent for six months and then 15 percent for six months.

It was recommended in view of a serious threat to the domestic solar manufacturing industry from Chinese imports, the directorate general of trade remedies said in the report.

The recommendation would now be submitted to the government for approval.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Susan Fenton

