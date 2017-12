NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit INTRD=ECI narrowed to $13.83 billion from $14.02 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

Merchandise exports INEXP=ECI for November rose 30.55 percent from a year ago to $26.20 billion.

Goods imports INIMP=ECI last month were $40.02 billion, a gain of 19.61 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.