Indonesia's November foreign tourist arrivals fall 0.81 percent

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 848,601 in November last year, down 0.81 percent on year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, due to the higher alert status on Bali’s Mount Agung volcano and its eruption later that month.

A waitress takes a photo of tourists at a restaurant during the Christmas and New Year holiday in Kuta beach, Bali, Indonesia, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

That compared to a 2.7 percent increase in October. November’s drop was the first decline in foreign tourist arrivals since December 2015.

The total number of foreign visitors in Indonesia, including those passing through its borders from neighboring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.06 million, up 5.86 percent.