Indonesia managing rupiah to reflect fundamentals - central bank deputy governor

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia (BI) will manage the rupiah currency to reflect economic fundamentals while still maintaining market mechanisms, senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara told an economic forum on Thursday.

The rupiah touched its weakest since October 27 on Thursday. It has dropped around 1.7 percent since the end of January amid the global equity sell-off. [EMRG/FRX]

BI governor Agus Martowardojo said earlier this week that the rupiah’s movements this year had been within a “fair” range.