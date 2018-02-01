Info Edge India to sell stake in food delivery firm Zomato to Alibaba's Ant

(Reuters) - Info Edge India Ltd said it will sell a stake in food delivery firm Zomato Media Pvt Ltd to Ant Financial, Alibaba Group Holding’s payment affiliate, for $50 million.

Info Edge, which also owns online real estate portal 99acres and matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com, will sell a 6.66 percent stake in Zomato either directly or through its online recruitment-based unit Naukri Internet Services Ltd, the company said in a statement on Thursday. [bit.ly/2rVPxwX]

As part of the deal, Zomato will also raise $150 million from Ant, previously known as Alipay Financial Services.

Info Edge will hold a 30.91 percent stake in Zomato after the deal closes by April 15.

Alibaba said earlier on Thursday that it would buy a 33 percent stake in Ant Financial in exchange for certain intellectual property rights owned by the ecommerce giant.