August 18, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

India's Infosys says CFO Ranganath resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd on Saturday said its board had accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M.D. Ranganath.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

He had been appointed as the CFO of India’s second-biggest software services exporter in 2015. Ranganath, popularly called Ranga, will continue in his current position as chief financial officer till November 16, 2018, Infosys said in a stock exchange filing, without giving a reason for the resignation.

The company’s board will immediately commence the search for the next CFO, Infosys said.

Ranganath, who has worked at Infosys for 18 years, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha

