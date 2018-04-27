India's IndiGo says its president Ghosh resigning, to name new CEO

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), which runs the country’s top carrier IndiGo, said on Friday its president, Aditya Ghosh, would step down effective July 31, after being with the company for 10 years.

File Photo: President of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Aditya Ghosh holds a memento during the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The airline’s board will in the coming months consider naming Gregory Taylor, an airline sector veteran, as its president and chief executive officer, pending approvals.

Taylor - who had an earlier stint with IndiGo and also worked in senior management roles at United Airlines and US Airways - will join IndiGo initially as a senior adviser, reporting to the airline’s co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

Bhatia is taking the role of interim CEO, the airline said in a statement.

Ghosh has resigned as a director of InterGlobe effective April 26, the airline said.

Neither the airline nor Ghosh cited a reason for his departure, but the statement quoted Ghosh saying he would embark on his “next adventure” some time in the near future. It did not elaborate.

Founded in 2006 by travel entrepreneur Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, a former chief executive of U.S. Airways, low-cost IndiGo has grown rapidly to become India’s largest airline with a market share of 39.7 percent as of end-March.

Ghosh, a trained lawyer, joined the company in 2008.

IndiGo has also placed a series of aggressive orders for Airbus (AIR.PA) jets to become one of its leading global customers. It operates more than 1000 flights daily.