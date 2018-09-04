FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 7:04 AM / a few seconds ago

Australia's Investa Office Fund gets $2.4 billion takeover offer from Oxford Properties

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investa Office Fund (IOF.AX) said on Tuesday that Canada-based Oxford Properties Group had offered A$3.29 billion ($2.4 billion) for acquiring the property manager, trumping an earlier offer from the Blackstone Group (BX.N).

The logo for Australia's Investa Office Fund (IOF), a real estate investment trust, adorns the front of their office building in central Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Oxford offered A$5.5 per unit in Investa, compared with the A$5.3485 offered by Blackstone, the company said in a statement.

Investa had requested a trading halt in its shares ahead of the announcement.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
