Junk bond ETFs fall to more than 7-month lows
November 9, 2017 / 7:18 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Junk bond ETFs fall to more than 7-month lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The top junk bond exchange-traded funds fell to their lowest intraday levels since March on Thursday, victims of a broader flight to safety as a Republican-led proposed corporate U.S. tax cut seemed on the verge of a delay.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The U.S.-listed, $19 billion iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG.P) and $12.7 billion SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK.P), the largest high-yield bond funds by assets, were down half a percent by midday.

Trading activity in each was also higher, with JNK’s volume double the level on Wednesday.

The selloff adds to a painful series of days for a category of funds that hold lower-rated corporate debt and have managed to deliver nearly 5 percent in total returns this year.

JNK has now sold off seven trading days in a row. High-yield is often seen as a leading indicator for the equity market.

DoubleLine Capital LP Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday contrasted JNK's declines with the record highs in the S&P 500 .SPX index and asked which was more prescient.

“Looking like JNK was right,” he said Thursday on Twitter. “Per usual.”

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler

