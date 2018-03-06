FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals - Asia
March 6, 2018 / 11:51 AM / in a day

Ion to sell shares in South Korea's Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ion Investments, which is controlled by Temasek Holdings of Singapore, is selling part of its stake in South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion (068270.KS) and distributor Celltrion Healthcare (091990.KQ), IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet.

    In a block deal worth up to 1.1 trillion won ($1.03 billion), Ion plans to sell up to 2,240,000 shares in Celltrion for 336,700 to 347,800 won each and up to 2,290,000 shares in Celltrion Healthcare for 108,654 to 112,236 won each, IFR said.

    The pricing represents a discount of 6 to 9 percent to their pre-deal close, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

    Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan of IFR; writing by Dahee Kim in Seoul

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.