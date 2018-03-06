Ion to sell shares in South Korea's Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare: IFR

(Reuters) - Ion Investments, which is controlled by Temasek Holdings of Singapore, is selling part of its stake in South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion (068270.KS) and distributor Celltrion Healthcare (091990.KQ), IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet.

In a block deal worth up to 1.1 trillion won ($1.03 billion), Ion plans to sell up to 2,240,000 shares in Celltrion for 336,700 to 347,800 won each and up to 2,290,000 shares in Celltrion Healthcare for 108,654 to 112,236 won each, IFR said.

The pricing represents a discount of 6 to 9 percent to their pre-deal close, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.