Iraq and Iran sign Kirkuk oil export contract: Iraqi oil official
December 9, 2017 / 3:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iraq and Iran sign Kirkuk oil export contract: Iraqi oil official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraq has signed an agreement with Iran to export crude oil from its Kirkuk oilfield with a rate of between 30,000 and 60,000 barrels per day, an Iraqi oil official said on Saturday.

Iraq plans to double its production from oilfields in Kirkuk to one million barrels per day, its oil minister said last month. Exports from oilfields in Kirkuk have been on hold since Iraqi forces took back control of the fields from the Kurds in October.

Local Iraqi private broadcaster Alsumariya earlier said the deal had been signed in Tehran, citing Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
