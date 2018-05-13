FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

U.S. sanctions 'possible' on European companies doing business with Iran - Bolton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sanctions on European companies that do business with Iran after the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal are “possible,” White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday.

National security adviser John Bolton arrives for a joint news conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It’s possible. It depends on the conduct of other governments,” Bolton said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal has upset Washington’s European allies, cast uncertainty over global oil supplies and raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

