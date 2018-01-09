FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland says corporate tax offering still competitive after U.S. changes
January 9, 2018 / 2:27 PM / 2 days ago

Ireland says corporate tax offering still competitive after U.S. changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s corporate tax offering that has attracted many large multinationals to the country will remain competitive even as the equivalent corporate tax rate in the United States is slashed, Ireland’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo - RC1269C09370

“The proposition that we offer ... will continue to be competitive, even against the context of changes being made in the U.S. .. and the UK,” Paschal Donohoe told a news conference.

“The engagement I have had with international companies since it has become clear what the direction of travel will be in the U.S. has confirmed that view to me.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin and Louise Heavens

