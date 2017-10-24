FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia's IDB plans blockchain-based financial inclusion product
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 3:52 AM / in 16 hours

Saudi Arabia's IDB plans blockchain-based financial inclusion product

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The research arm of the Islamic Development Bank plans to use blockchain technology to develop sharia-compliant products, aiming to support financial inclusion efforts across its member countries.

The Jeddah-based Islamic Research and Training Institute said it had signed an agreement with local firm Ateon and Belgium-based SettleMint, with the first stage to focus on a technical feasibility study.

The agreement is the latest effort to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Muslim investors, with firms from Indonesia to Canada having already received sharia-compliant certification for their products.

Involvement of the IDB, a multilateral development institution, could also encourage other fintech firms to incorporate Islamic finance to tap markets across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Islamic finance follows religious principles such as a ban on gambling and outright speculation, but until now the sector has focused on traditional retail banking services.

Blockchain involves a shared electronic ledger that allows all parties to track information through a secure network, removing the need for third-party verification.

The IDB said such features would allow for instantaneous clearing and settlement of transactions and asset exchanges, while helping eliminate counterparty risk.

Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.