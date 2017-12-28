FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
December 27, 2017 / 3:43 PM / Updated a day ago

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Tel Aviv residents have built a world record-contending, 36-meter (118ft) plastic brick tower, featuring more than 500,000 pieces, to honor a young cancer victim in the Israeli city.

The multi-colored ‘Omer Tower’, named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes in Rabin Square on Wednesday after more than a fortnight’s construction work by thousands of residents.

“It was the idea of his (Sayag‘s) former kindergarten teacher, and building blocks were donated by residents, companies and some were purchased using municipality funds,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.

There was no Guinness World Records adjudicator on site to measure the ‘Omer Tower’, meaning Tel Aviv must wait for approval from the body to confirm they have beaten the previous record of 35.05 meters (115 ft), built in Milan in 2015.

Reporting by Naama Shilony; Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.