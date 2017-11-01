FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

Video tech firm Kaltura prepping for U.S. IPO: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli video technology firm Kaltura is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering in the second or third quarter of 2018 and is in discussions with various underwriters, the Calcalist newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kaltura, based in New York with its research and development in Israel, was not immediately available to comment.

Last year Kaltura, whose technology is used in cloud TV, online video, over the top and other video platforms, raised $50 million from Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in pre-IPO funding.

Other investors include India’s Nexus Partners, Intel Capital and Silicon Valley Bank. Its customers include Warner Brothers, HBO and Siemens.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

