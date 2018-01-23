FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Deals - Europe
January 23, 2018 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Railway group Italo to offer 35-40 percent of shares in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian high-speed railway group Italo said on Tuesday it would offer between 35-40 percent of its shares in an initial public offering expected to be completed by February, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The offer, reserved to institutional investors, includes a greenshoe option representing up to 15 percent of the shares offered, the company added.

Italo has filed an application for the listing of its shares on the Milan bourse.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.