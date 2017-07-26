FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy minister says no interest so far from operators to build single fiber network
#Technology Photos
July 26, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 14 days ago

Italy minister says no interest so far from operators to build single fiber network

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda poses during an interview with Reuters in his office in Rome, Italy November 25, 2016.Tony Gentile/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The idea of creating a single fibre-optic telecoms network in Italy makes sense but none of the players involved have so far signaled a willingness to do so, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday.

"You know I look favorably at the creation of a company to run a single network but at present this is just theoretical thinking," Calenda said at a press conference in Rome.

Italian state-controlled utility Enel and phone incumbent Telecom Italia are both currently rolling out their own separate ultrafast broadband networks.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Isla Binnie

