Italy wants dialogue with EU, but won't betray promises: Di Maio

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy wants a dialogue with the European Commission to resolve a dispute over plans to increase deficit spending in the 2019 budget, but the government will not betray its campaign pledges, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

“We must talk with the EU to find a solution, but we cannot betray the promises we made, otherwise we will become like all the other (governments),” Di Maio said during a rally in central Italy streamed live on Facebook.