FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Treasury kicks off sale of stakes in ENAV, Eni with letter to CDP: source
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
November 16, 2017 / 7:38 AM / Updated a day ago

Italy Treasury kicks off sale of stakes in ENAV, Eni with letter to CDP: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury has sent a letter to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to formally start the sale to the state lender of stakes in air traffic controller ENAV (ENAV.MI) and energy group ENI (ENI.MI), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

CDP has received the letter and will evaluate the matter, the person said. The Treasury, which controls ENAV through a stake of 53.37 percent, is interested in selling a 50.37 percent holding in that company, the source added.

CDP declined to comment while the Treasury could not immediately be reached for comment.

The source’s comments follow a report in financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, which said the Treasury had officially kicked off the sale process with a letter to CDP.

The paper added that the Treasury was planning to sell 3.3 percent of ENI, hoping to raise from both disposals a total of 2.8 billion euros ($3.30 billion).

Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorgio, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.