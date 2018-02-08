FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Italy's finance boss

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Pier Carlo Padoan, who has run Rome’s Ministry of Economy and Finance for the past four years and under its last two prime ministers, says Italy must continue economic reforms no matter who wins elections in March. Padoan also predicts no “Italian surprise” at the polls.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2E8CVUD

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

