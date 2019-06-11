Euro zone governments back Commission against Italy over debt rise

FILE PHOTO: An European Union flag flutters above the Germany's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) headquarters after first poll results of the European Parliament elections in Berlin, Germany, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone deputy finance ministers supported on Tuesday the European Commission’s view that disciplinary action against Italy over the country’s rising debt is warranted, a European Union official said.

The deputy finance ministers, called the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC), discussed the Italian case on Tuesday after the Commission issued a report last week saying Italy was breaking EU rules by not reducing its public debt.

“The EFC has adopted its opinion on Italy — fully in line with the Commission’s assessment,” the EU official, with insight into the EFC’s work, said.