20 days ago
Janssen-Cilag's HIV drug gets EU regulatory panel's nod
July 21, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 20 days ago

Janssen-Cilag's HIV drug gets EU regulatory panel's nod

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A European regulatory panel recommended granting approval to a treatment for HIV infection developed by Janssen-Cilag International, a unit of U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The drug, Symtuza, is a combination of four active substances darunavir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. (bit.ly/2gPiBAD)

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS, interferes with the body's ability to fight infections.

More than 35 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses and an estimated 78 million have become infected with HIV, since the disease surfaced 36 years ago.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

