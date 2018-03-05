FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 6:04 AM / 2 days ago

BOJ's challenges include future exit from easy policy: nominee Amamiya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan faces various challenges ahead, such as examining the cost and benefits of its stimulus program and possibly considering a future exit from its ultra-easy policy, Masayoshi Amamiya, a nominee for BOJ deputy governor, said on Monday.

A man walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“Japan’s banking system remains stable now. But the environment surrounding financial institutions is becoming more severe,” Amamiya, currently the BOJ’s executive director, told a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

