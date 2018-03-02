BOJ leadership nominees to testify in upper house Mar 6 and 7

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s upper chamber of parliament will hold a confirmation hearing on March 6 for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has been nominated for another term, a ruling party lawmaker said on Friday.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda walks after attending a financial and monetary committee session at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

His hearing is scheduled for 3-1/2 hours from 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), Junzo Yamamoto, head of the upper house steering committee told reporters.

A separate hearing for the two BOJ deputy governor nominees will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 7, he added.

The lower chamber will also hold similar hearings later on Friday and Monday on the BOJ leadership.

The nominations need approval by both chambers, which is a near certainty as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s governing coalition holds a comfortable majority.

For the deputy posts, the government has tapped Masazumi Wakatabe, a Waseda University academic and an advocate of aggressive easing, and BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya, a veteran central banker known for shaping monetary policy.