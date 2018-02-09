Japan to let Coincheck resume yen withdrawals Tuesday: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese regulators will allow cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc to resume yen withdrawals from Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Coincheck, reeling from the theft of $530 million worth of NEM digital money by hackers last month, has received yen-withdrawal requests from customers totaling about 30 billion yen ($280 million), the person said.

The exchange froze withdrawals of yen and digital currencies following the theft.

($1 = 109.0600 yen)