Japan Display delays investment in JOLED until at least 2018

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display said on Wednesday it was delaying its planned investment in organic light-emitting diode panel maker JOLED until next year at the earliest as it continues to overhaul its business strategy.

The company had planned to reach an agreement by late June to buy shares in JOLED, whose largest investor is Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), and complete the purchase by the end of this year.

It now aims to reach an agreement by late June 2018, with the purchase date yet to be determined, Japan Display said in a statement.