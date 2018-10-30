Japan's PM Abe says specific monetary policy steps up to BOJ to decide

Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2018. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday specific monetary policy steps must be left for the central bank to decide.

“I would like to lay the groundwork for beating deflation in the next three years,” Abe told parliament.

“I trust that BOJ Governor (Haruhiko Kuroda) would make the appropriate decision” on monetary policy, he said, when asked whether the central bank should seek an exit from ultra-easy policy.