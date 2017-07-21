Japan to keep primary surplus target despite shortfall outlook: Aso

FILE PHOTO - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso waits for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (not seen) before a bilateral meeting, during a G7 for Financial ministers, in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy, May 12, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government would stick to its aim of achieving a primary budget surplus in the fiscal year ending in March 2021 despite its most recent projection for a $73 billion shortfall.

Aso made the remarks to reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked about the government's projection this week that the primary budget deficit would total 8.2 trillion yen ($73.2 billion) in fiscal 2020/21 even assuming healthy economic growth.

($1 = 111.9900 yen)