FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Kuroda: No immediate need to tweak pace of ETF buying
Sections
Featured
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Top News
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Texas Shooting
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Cow vigilantes deny Muslim farmers their livelihood
Special Report
Cow vigilantes deny Muslim farmers their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 2:41 AM / a day ago

BOJ Kuroda: No immediate need to tweak pace of ETF buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAGOYA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday he saw no immediate need to tweak the pace or the way it buys exchange-traded funds (ETF) under its massive stimulus program.

“We may make some modification to the way we buy ETFs in the future,” even if other elements of the BOJ’s ultra-easy policy remains in place, Kuroda told business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan. “At present, I don’t see the need to change anything,” he added.

Under its stimulus package that combines a yield curve control policy with an asset-buying program, the BOJ buys huge amounts of government bonds and risky assets including ETFs and trust funds investing in property.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Minami Funakoshi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.