March 2, 2018 / 4:37 AM / a day ago

BOJ can communicate exit strategy to markets when right time comes: Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank was ready to debate an exit strategy from ultra-easy monetary policy and communicate its plans to markets when the appropriate time to do so comes.

But he stressed that it was premature to discuss an exit strategy now, as inflation remains distant from the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda, who was nominated by the government to serve another five-year term after the current one ends in April, made the comments during a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

