BOJ Kataoka: No need to scrap BOJ's pledge on bond-buying pace

OKAYAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday he did not see an immediate need to scrap the central bank’s loose pledge on the pace of its government bond purchases.

Since shifting to a policy targeting interest rates in 2016, the BOJ no longer sets a rigid goal on the pace of bond buying and instead loosely commits to purchase bonds so its holdings increase at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($750 billion).

“The 80-trillion-yen pledge ... is merely a reference,” Kataoka told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Okayama, western Japan.

“But we could face various circumstances, so I don’t see a need to remove the pledge now,” he said.