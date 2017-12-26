BOJ Kuroda: Must watch for excessive risk-taking in markets

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was important to scrutinize whether economic expansion was leading to excessive risk-taking in financial markets.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“In the current recovery phase, there are no signs of excessively bullish expectations in asset markets and financial institutions’ behavior. But financial developments warrant close attention,” he said in a speech delivered at a meeting of business lobby Keidanren.

Kuroda also said the BOJ would maintain its “powerful” monetary support for the economy with inflation still distant from its 2 percent target.