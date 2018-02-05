BOJ Kuroda repeats need to maintain ultra-easy policy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank must maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as inflation remained distant from its 2 percent target.

While prolonged easing has yet to trigger excess risk-taking by investors, it was adding to strains for regional banks, already suffering from narrowing margins due to an ageing population, Kuroda told parliament.

“Still, it’s extremely important to achieve our 2 percent inflation target,” Kuroda said. “Japan’s inflation remains distant from our target, so we need to patiently continue with powerful monetary easing.”