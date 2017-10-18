FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Sakurai: No need to take excessive steps to meet price target
October 18, 2017

BOJ Sakurai: No need to take excessive steps to meet price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAKODATE, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday there was no need for the central bank to take excessive steps to bring forward the timing of meeting its inflation target.

It is important for the BOJ to pursue monetary easing with its current policy framework and wait to see the impact, Sakurai said in a press conference after meeting business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan.

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Writing by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

