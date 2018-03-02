FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 5:07 AM / a day ago

BOJ Kuroda rules out early hike in yield target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday dismissed the chance of raising the bank’s long-term interest rate target just because inflation reaches 1 percent.

Some have called on the BOJ to raise its bond yield target before inflation hits the bank’s 2 percent target, arguing that 2 percent was too high a level to aim for in a country that has suffered from two decades of deflation.

“As European and U.S. central banks normalize monetary policy and Japan’s inflation picks up, markets may put upward pressure on long-term interest rates,” Kuroda told parliament.

“I’m hesitant and cautious at this stage of immediately yielding to such market pressure and raising our long-term yield target,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.