TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank would “patiently” maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy to beat deflation.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“Unlike snow, Japan’s deflationary mindset won’t melt easily,” Kuroda said in a speech at a gathering of bank executives.