BOJ's Kuroda vows further easing if price momentum lost

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would not hesitate to take additional easing steps if risks to the economy grow and threaten momentum towards its 2% inflation target.

“We need to pay closer attention to the possibility that momentum towards achieving our price target will be lost,” Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

The BOJ will also monitor the economic impact of Saturday’s powerful typhoon and strive to maintain financial functioning and smooth settlement of funds, he said.