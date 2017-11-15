FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan economy minister Motegi: Economy recovering moderately as a trend
November 15, 2017 / 12:16 AM / a day ago

Japan economy minister Motegi: Economy recovering moderately as a trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday there was no change to the government’s view that the economy was recovering moderately as a trend.

While exports to Asia and the United States were firm, growth in domestic demand was flat as bad weather hurt sales at restaurants, Motegi told a news conference.

“Taken together, the recovery (in domestic demand) is continuing,” he said after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

