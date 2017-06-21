FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: appropriate to stick with current easing framework
June 21, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 2 months ago

BOJ Kuroda: appropriate to stick with current easing framework

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 16, 2017.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday it is important for the central bank to continue with its quantitative easing because its 2 percent inflation target remains distant.

Policymakers need to closely monitor the price trend because inflation remains weak despite a tight labor market, Kuroda said in a speech.

Kuroda also expressed confidence in overall economic growth due to strong exports and industrial production.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

