BOJ Kuroda: appropriate to stick with current easing framework

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 16, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday it is important for the central bank to continue with its quantitative easing because its 2 percent inflation target remains distant.

Policymakers need to closely monitor the price trend because inflation remains weak despite a tight labor market, Kuroda said in a speech.

Kuroda also expressed confidence in overall economic growth due to strong exports and industrial production.